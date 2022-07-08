Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

