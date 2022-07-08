Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

LZB opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.98. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

