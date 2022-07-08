Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.