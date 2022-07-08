Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,203 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

