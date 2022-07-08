Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 15,547 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

