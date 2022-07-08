Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,748 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

