Inspire Investing LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $24.13 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $912.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,800 shares of company stock worth $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares worth $586,398. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

