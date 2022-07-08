Inspire Investing LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $819.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

