Inspire Investing LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 2,808.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

