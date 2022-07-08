Inspire Investing LLC Takes $236,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE NEU opened at $305.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $285.60 and a 52 week high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

