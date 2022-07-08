Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Albany International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Albany International Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.