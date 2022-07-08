Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

