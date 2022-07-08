Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.64 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.