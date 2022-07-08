Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

