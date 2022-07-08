Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.