Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NTCT opened at $33.06 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

