Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UniFirst by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in UniFirst by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 262,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

