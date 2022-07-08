Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,943,000 after acquiring an additional 279,544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.