InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a negative net margin of 345.80%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

