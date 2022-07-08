Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.17). Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of £38.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company also develops, distributes, and licenses clinical ultrasound software. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which can automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

