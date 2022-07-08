Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.17). Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of £38.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)
