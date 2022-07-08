International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head-To-Head Survey

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.78%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.70 million $1.00 7.80 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.06 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -29.53

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 12.92% 14.63% 4.13% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Summary

International General Insurance beats MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

