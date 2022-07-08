Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

