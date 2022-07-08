Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.27. 14,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 64,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

