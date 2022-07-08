Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 8,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.