Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 4,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,068,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000.

