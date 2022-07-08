Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):

7/7/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74).

7/6/2022 – Antofagasta is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92).

6/29/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98).

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.69 on Friday. Antofagasta plc has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

