IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 1%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

