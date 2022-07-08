IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Shares Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.