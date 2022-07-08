IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

