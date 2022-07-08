IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
