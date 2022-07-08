IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $440,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

