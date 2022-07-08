IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

