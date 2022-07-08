iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.41. 6,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.
