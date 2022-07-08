iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $119.18. Approximately 1,277,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,903,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80.

