iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $119.18. Approximately 1,277,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,903,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.