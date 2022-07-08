iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $102.11. 4,058,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,458,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19.

