iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

