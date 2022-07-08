iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IXJ stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

