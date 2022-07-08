iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 74,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 78,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.