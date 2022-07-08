iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 6,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.