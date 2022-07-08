iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.90. 38,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 56,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

