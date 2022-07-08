iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.44. 21,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 34,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

