iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 335,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 216,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.