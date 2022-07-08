iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

