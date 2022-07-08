iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.24. 700,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,312,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59.

