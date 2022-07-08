iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.49 and last traded at $108.43. Approximately 109,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 156,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.