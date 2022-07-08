iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.49 and last traded at $108.43. Approximately 109,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 156,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.