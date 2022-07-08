Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SGIOY stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

