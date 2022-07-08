Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sompo Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sompo in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter.
About Sompo (Get Rating)
Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.
