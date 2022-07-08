Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,549.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.