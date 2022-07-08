Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 59284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

