Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

