Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 766,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

